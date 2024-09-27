Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

If Trump wants to sit down and answer the same questions I asked Harris, I’m ready for him

Conservative media has a lot to say about my “softball” interview with Kamala Harris. But when will Donald Trump get on the record with his economic plans?

Joe dismisses double standard in coverage of Trump and Harris September 26, 2024 / 11:28
By  Stephanie Ruhle  and  Allison Detzel

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is host of “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and senior business analyst for NBC News.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.