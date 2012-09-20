Top Lines: Romney, Hannity, a pirate, and Cookie Monster /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
All In with Chris Hayes
Chris Hayes’ map-based theory behind Trump’s Greenland obsession
The Beat with Ari Melber
ALERT: Trump’s FBI raids journalist’s home, sparks 1st Amendment outcry amid crackdown on dissent
Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace
‘A rising tide of revulsion’: Nicolle Wallace on the national backlash to ICE on American streets
Ana Cabrera Reports
AG Bondi confirms FBI executed search warrant at WaPo reporter’s home
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence: After Trump’s lies about Renee Good shooting, exodus at DOJ over botched investigation
The Briefing with Jen Psaki