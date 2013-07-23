Boehner, GOP bring out debt ceiling fight playbook as Obama talks jobs /

Psaki: Donald Trump is addicted to power; planning, not so much 10:41

Trump pressures energy companies on Venezuela 08:31

Trump rattles the world by resurrecting American imperialism 11:04

Sen. Mark Kelly blasts Pete Hegseth after censure over ‘illegal orders’ video 05:19

Lawrence on Jan. 6: GOP manages humiliation previously unimaginable supporting Trump 09:37

Pelosi points out Putin’s connection to Trump’s recent international stunts 09:16

‘What starts world wars’: Trump ramps up Greenland obsession, floats military action 07:10

‘A fight about the future’: Ex-DOJ official on the stakes of January 6, five years later 08:35

‘Life and death stakes’: Hayes blasts Trump threats against Cuba, Mexico, Greenland 09:00