Want to get ahead in your career? Here’s the playbook on decoding workplace culture.

Leadership expert Cynthia Groves shares lessons to help younger workers interpret unspoken work norms in her new book, “Mastering the Corporate Chess Game.”

Closeup shot of two businesspeople shaking hands in an office.
According to Groves, the “corporate chess game” includes strategies that successful players use to their advantage when confronted with business scenarios that may derail their success.PeopleImages/Getty Images
By  Know Your Value staff

