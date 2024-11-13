Trump picks Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Trump is ‘far more unhinged’ in his second term, says key House Democrat
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence: The Trump presidency is collapsing like the Berlin Wall collapsed
Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace
Weissmann: Pam Bondi “notably silent” on Trump questions on Epstein Files
All In with Chris Hayes
Chris Hayes: Trump is in ‘worst political spell of his second term’
The Beat with Ari Melber
HUMILIATED: Trump hides from cameras to sign ‘transparency’ bill in ironic coda to Epstein loss
Morning Joe