Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Election is ‘endgame’ for a man who ‘wants to be a dictator’: Steele slams Trump /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

Trump’s ‘incoherence’ on display in Davos: Top Dem says ‘My God, we have three more years of this’

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Trump’s ‘incoherence’ on display in Davos: Top Dem says ‘My God, we have three more years of this’

Lawrence: If Nixon was ‘our long national nightmare,’ Davos proves Trump’s the world’s nightmare now

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence: If Nixon was ‘our long national nightmare,’ Davos proves Trump’s the world’s nightmare now

‘Naked ignorance’: As Trump shatters U.S. alliances, legislators try to pick up the pieces

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

‘Naked ignorance’: As Trump shatters U.S. alliances, legislators try to pick up the pieces

Trump makes a fool of himself on world stage; pretends to solve crisis of his own making

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

Trump makes a fool of himself on world stage; pretends to solve crisis of his own making

‘They’re following us’: MS Now report on violent ICE car chase

All In with Chris Hayes

‘They’re following us’: MS Now report on violent ICE car chase

TACO returns: Trump ‘isolated and humiliated’ by Greenland saga, says Hayes

All In with Chris Hayes

TACO returns: Trump ‘isolated and humiliated’ by Greenland saga, says Hayes