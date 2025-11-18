Chris Christie blasts Trump’s ‘awful temperament’, says ‘he will’ violate gag order /

‘Mob boss down in Mar-a-Lago’: Rep. Goldman blasts Trump’s hold on GOP 06:26

U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support 01:41

‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for his family kidnapped by Hamas 06:46

Former CIA director: Israel intelligence sources may have been ‘compromised’ 04:46

Top White House Security Advisor: U.S. ‘working closely’ with Israel to bring hostages back safely 05:37

Jerusalem Post EIC says paper affected by ‘sustained’ cyberattacks amid conflict 04:52

‘This is no time for games’: Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville’s blockade impacting Israel aid 03:57

Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind Saturdays massacre 02:57

Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palenstiains are ‘intertwined’ 04:46