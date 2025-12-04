Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Inside with Jen Psaki

This week was a wake-up call for Republicans

In today’s edition of “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” Jen looks at what the Tennessee special election means for next year's midterms and answers a reader question.

Matt Van Epps; Jen Psaki.
Matt Van Epps; Jen Psaki.MS NOW; Getty Images
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  