Republican lawmakers show hypocrisy as they fight budget cuts

Fighting spending cuts

For years, Republicans have railed against wasteful government spending, promising deep cuts to shrink the federal government. But now that President Donald Trump is actually slashing funding, some of those same Republicans are suddenly realizing just how much their states rely on those so-called “wasteful” programs. And — shockingly — they’re scrambling for carveouts.

Take Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama. She cheered on Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency and its mission to “shake up” Washington. But Trump’s budget cuts put more than $518 million in NIH medical research grants at risk — funding that directly benefits institutions in her state like the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Now, Britt is calling for a “smart, targeted approach” to spending cuts, which basically means she doesn’t want the cuts to impact her constituents.

Play

Or take Rep. Tracey Mann of Kansas. He joined the House DOGE caucus back in November, saying he intended to help Trump “get our fiscal house back in order.” Now he is introducing legislation to save the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Food for Peace program, which purchases over $700 million in crops from American farmers to help fight hunger abroad. Trump is trying to eliminate the program entirely, but Mann — who represents a district full of those farmers — is scrambling to shift it under the Agriculture Department instead.

Or Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina, who adamantly supported DOGE just last week, but is now suddenly very concerned about preserving NIH grants for Duke and UNC Chapel Hill.

The big question now is whether Trump will grant carveouts to those who’ve bent the knee. If history is any guide, the answer isn’t about principle — it’s about loyalty. Elon Musk’s companies have raked in billions in government contracts while Trump rails against “wasteful spending.”

MAGA voices may talk tough on budget cuts, but behind closed doors, they’re scrambling.

