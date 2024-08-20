‘It was deeply disturbing’: Jacob Soboroff contrasts the RNC with the DNC /

Survivors ‘will have their day in court’: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on new Epstein-related bill 06:26

‘Bubbling to the top’: Ex-congressman Max Rose describes cracks in MAGA coalition 10:36

‘Smash and grab presidency’: Political science professor describes Trump’s lawlessness in power 10:14

‘They’re desperate’: TN congressional candidate Aftyn Behn race neck and neck in deep-red district 05:45

MS NOW: Afghan community in legal limbo, fearing deportation after DC shooting 02:20

‘We are hurting’: Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general on D.C. shooting of National Guard members 09:58

‘MAGA eat MAGA’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumps Trump and GOP ahead of midterm disaster 11:31

Pete Hegseth orders the Pentagon to investigate Sen. Mark Kelly over lawful orders video 06:14

‘The wheels have come off Trump’s retribution campaign’: Nicolle on Comey, James case dismissals 10:04