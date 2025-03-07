Opinion

South Carolina Supreme Court stays firing squad execution April 20, 2022 / 01:08

Macabre state of U.S. capital punishment leads death row prisoner to ‘choose’ firing squad

South Carolina’s execution law says prisoners will be killed by electrocution unless they choose the firing squad or lethal injection. 

By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

