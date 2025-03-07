Macabre state of U.S. capital punishment leads death row prisoner to ‘choose’ firing squad

UPDATE (March 7, 2025, 6:43 p.m. ET): A South Carolina official said Brad Sigmon was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. ET on Friday, in South Carolina’s first execution by firing squad.

UPDATE (March 7, 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET): On Friday, the Supreme Court denied Brag Sigmon’s application to stay his execution. No justices noted any dissent from the order.

Why is Brad Sigmon set to be executed by firing squad in South Carolina on Friday? Technically, because he chose that rare, seemingly outdated method.

But as Sigmon told the Supreme Court in his bid to avoid that fate, it wasn’t much of a choice. That’s not due to the obvious desire to dodge a state-sanctioned death entirely. Rather, the way the state has handled the matter has made it “impossible” for the prisoner “to assess which method is the more inhumane; to avoid the electric chair, he chose firing squad,” his lawyers told the high court.

Guilt isn’t at issue for Sigmon, who in 2002 was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering Gladys and David Larke, his ex-girlfriend’s parents. As is often the case in death penalty appeals, he challenged the procedures behind how the state wants to kill him. The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority has been broadly skeptical of death row claims, making it a difficult, though not impossible, task for prisoners like Sigmon to win such challenges.