Columbia University protesters face judge in NYC court /

Reports: U.S. strikes Venezuelan port allegedly used to ship drugs 10:26

Vance weighs political future with growing support of tech titans 03:37

Hearing underway in 2021 D.C. pipe bomb case 07:49

Health care premium hikes may have catastrophic effect on Americans with medical issues 09:06

Moscow threatens retaliatory strike after claiming Ukraine attacked Putin’s home 10:12

Trump says pardon on the way for Netanyahu 15:16

Trump called affordability a ‘hoax’ – now he says the midterms will center on ‘pricing’ 08:08

Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect confesses in DOJ filing 07:19

Trump, Netanyahu to work on phase two of Gaza ceasefire 10:03