Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Group targeted in Boulder, Colorado attack speaks out /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

Psaki: No one home at the White House but the man-children

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

Psaki: No one home at the White House but the man-children

How Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery megadeal could forever change Hollywood

11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle

How Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery megadeal could forever change Hollywood

Economist calls out Trump for pushing up prices ‘on purpose’ after campaigning on affordability

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Economist calls out Trump for pushing up prices ‘on purpose’ after campaigning on affordability

Trump struggles to win over voters on multiple key issues

11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle

Trump struggles to win over voters on multiple key issues

‘We have video to prove it’: Border agents push, fire pepper ball at member of Congress

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

‘We have video to prove it’: Border agents push, fire pepper ball at member of Congress

‘A disgrace to the office’: Pete Hegseth faces dozens of Democrats calling for him to resign

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

‘A disgrace to the office’: Pete Hegseth faces dozens of Democrats calling for him to resign