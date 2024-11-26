Could Trump’s federal cases be revived in four years? Here’s what one legal expert says /

Sen. Booker blasts Hegseth amid boat strike controversy: ‘He’s incompetent’ 05:21

Oversight Dems release ‘Epstein Island’ videos and images 10:33

Rep. Ilhan Omar reacts to Trump calling Somalis ‘garbage’: Trying to deflect from his ‘failures’ 09:15

Stacey Abrams talks Dem midterms strategy, Trump downplaying affordability crisis 08:40

Rep. Goodlander: Hegseth ‘lacks’ experience and judgment to lead the Pentagon 03:45

Trump pardons Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar 04:06

Ex-DHS Official calls out Trump admin over boat strikes: ‘Blizzard of illegality’ 11:16

Rep. Crow: ‘Lawlessness’ of Trump admin putting service members in ‘terrible situations’ 08:11

Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Twitty calls for investigation on boat strikes: ‘Cannot break’ trust 11:22