NSC confirms death of several American citizens in Israel 03:04

McCaffrey: Attacks from multiple countries would be a ‘major threat’ to Israel 07:55

How Israel’s far-right government fueled tensions with Hamas 02:54

Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel 04:31

The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas 04:15

What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel? 02:53

Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures 04:30

Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures 05:23

Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 05:02