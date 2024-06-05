Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

‘Truly appalling’: Hayes shreds Trump’s threat to keep Evan Gershkovich hostage /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

Velshi: Trump doesn’t have a plan for you if you’re struggling to afford basics

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Velshi: Trump doesn’t have a plan for you if you’re struggling to afford basics

Maddow: Trump loses on public health leadership as states leave his ‘flock of quacks’ behind

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: Trump loses on public health leadership as states leave his ‘flock of quacks’ behind

Students surviving multiple school shootings is the reality of where U.S. is now, says Rep. Frost

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Students surviving multiple school shootings is the reality of where U.S. is now, says Rep. Frost

LOSING: Trump’s MAGA support ‘showing cracks’ as base ‘revolts’ amid high prices, Epstein fallout

The Beat with Ari Melber

LOSING: Trump’s MAGA support ‘showing cracks’ as base ‘revolts’ amid high prices, Epstein fallout

Officials announce arrests of 4 suspects in L.A. terror plot

Ana Cabrera Reports

Officials announce arrests of 4 suspects in L.A. terror plot

Rob Reiner’s son Nick arrested in connection with parents’ deaths: KNBC

Ana Cabrera Reports

Rob Reiner’s son Nick arrested in connection with parents’ deaths: KNBC