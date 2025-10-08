New reporting confirms Trump accidentally posted DM to Bondi ordering prosecutions /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Trump White House tries to spin sluggish 2025 jobs numbers
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Video analysis: Jen Psaki breaks down multiple video angles of ICE killing Renee Good
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Capehart: By conventional standards, Trump has no morality
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Rep. Craig: Trump ICE policies are cruel, nonsense and not making Minnesota safer
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: Klobuchar blasts Trump, Vance smears of Minneapolis mom killed by ICE
All In with Chris Hayes