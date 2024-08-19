‘Tonight is about gratitude’: DNC honors groundbreaking legacies on night one /

‘Cancer Alley’ residents fight for public health after Trump drops Biden-era pollution lawsuit 11:52

‘The most anti-veteran administration ever’: Alex Wagner speaks with citizens affected by DOGE cuts at a Phoenix town hall 06:54

Elon Musk called out for raking in $8 million a day from taxpayers 07:50

‘People crying in the hallways’: USAID worker describes reaction inside building to Trump’s move to shut down USAID 06:46

‘People crying in the hallways’: USAID worker describes reaction inside building to Trump’s move to shut down USAID 06:46

‘Musk Must Go’: Alex Wagner attends ‘Nobody Elected Elon’ rally at U.S. Treasury Department 06:12

Trump says he sees a ‘long-term ownership position’ in Gaza 11:08

‘Know your rights’ training helps bolster immigrant communities terrorized by Trump 06:37

‘Know your rights’ training helps bolster immigrant communities terrorized by Trump 06:37