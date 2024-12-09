Senate Republicans propose Bitcoin national reserve /

‘I want to get a bill passed’: Rep. Lawler blasts GOP leaders over impending ACA lapse 10:59

Diane von Furstenberg and Jordyn Chiles to headline Forbes 30/50 Summit 03:51

Ambition gap widens between men and women at work: Study 08:32

Dylan Ratigan: The coming year will be a tsunami as AI eliminates jobs for young people 14:23

‘Every word is on tape’: Vanity Fair reporter says ‘everybody was on board’ for Wiles interviews 05:31

House won’t vote on health care tax credit extension 11:21

‘The Amazing Generation’ is a guide to fun and freedom in a screen-filled world 10:13

‘Ridiculous, preposterous’: Mika reacts to WH pushback over stunning Wiles interviews 13:27

Nick Reiner charged with killing parents Rob and Michele 00:58