Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released January 18, 2024 / 11:46

Former school district police chief in Uvalde is facing charges over response to mass shooting

Pete Arredondo, who was the incident commander in the law enforcement response to the 2022 shooting, has been charged with 10 felony counts of child endangerment.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

