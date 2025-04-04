Trump says he will again extend the deadline for TikTok’s sale

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is signing an executive order to extend TikTok’s deadline to find a non-Chinese buyer by another 75 days, giving parent company ByteDance more time to make a deal for the popular social media app.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

Trump initially pushed back the deadline for the sale on his first day back in office, delaying enforcement of the law for 75 days. There were reports of interest from investors and potential buyers — including Amazon — as the April 5 date loomed, and this week his administration made assurances that a deal would be struck by Saturday.

TikTok has more than 170 million users in the U.S., and many content creators have built their followings and their careers on the app. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have long expressed concern that the Chinese government could gain access to sensitive user data through TikTok and use the app to spread misinformation among Americans. TikTok has long denied that it is beholden to the Chinese government.