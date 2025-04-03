Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump believes the reaction to his tariffs is ‘going very well’ April 3, 2025 / 00:56

Trump slapped tariffs on remote islands with no humans — but a thriving penguin population

Trump's choice to target such minuscule economies is even more perplexing considering which country faces no tariffs.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post