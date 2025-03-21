Opinion

‘Running against the legal system’: Trump targets judges over immigration March 20, 2025 / 06:27

Trump asks the Supreme Court to stop judges from blocking his policies

Trump attacked judges who’ve issued injunctions against his policies and called on the court to “fix this toxic and unprecedented situation.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

