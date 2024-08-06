Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Great chemistry’: Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate August 6, 2024 / 09:39

Trump’s initial response to Harris picking Walz is quite telling

The former president didn't even mention the Minnesota governor by name. Instead, he floated a baseless and bizarre claim about Biden.

Aug. 6, 2024, 5:40 PM EDT

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post