Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Fmr. federal judge warns politicians will ‘get somebody killed’ if rhetoric on judges isn’t calmed March 20, 2025 / 10:12

My former congressional colleagues are underestimating Trump’s autocratic threat

While the courts are trying to check Trump's power, the Republican-controlled Congress is bending the knee.

By  Claire McCaskill  and  Allison Detzel

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post