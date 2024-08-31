Trump headlines Moms for Liberty summit, despite trying to distance himself from Project 2025

Amid public backlash to Project 2025, Trump has tried to separate himself from the document, despite a number of allies and former Trump administration officials’ involvement in drafting it. He has disavowed the project and claimed ignorance of the people behind it. But his politics inherently tie him to the organization’s sphere of influence, and supporters of Project 2025 have likened Trump’s public rejection of the plan to “two siblings in a fight.”

Trump’s appearance at the Moms for Liberty event further undermines those efforts. At the event on Friday, he received a personal endorsement from Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, who said that while the group is “nonpartisan,” she personally supports Trump for president.