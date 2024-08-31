Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump cozies up to ‘Moms for Liberty’ even as they bomb on the ballot amid voter backlash August 30, 2024 / 08:16

Trump headlines Moms for Liberty summit, despite trying to distance himself from Project 2025

The GOP nominee's appearance at the event, sponsored in part by the Heritage Foundation, only underscored his connection to the architects of Project 2025.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post