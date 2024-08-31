Trump headlines Moms for Liberty summit, despite trying to distance himself from Project 2025

At the Moms for Liberty annual summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Donald Trump aired grievances about his political rivals and leaned into culture war issues. In his “fireside chat,” he attacked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and he disparaged trans people and migrants crossing the U.S. border.
But aside from his ramblings — which The Guardian described as “long, zigzagging and at times incoherent” — the Republican presidential nominee’s appearance at the event also underscored his connection to the Heritage Foundation, the architects behind the Project 2025 plan that Trump has taken pains to distance himself from.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization that has served as a personnel pipeline to GOP administrations and crafted policy proposals that have been picked up by Republican officials, has ties to the far-right Moms for Liberty, which has been labeled an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In 2022, the organization awarded Moms for Liberty its Salvatori Prize for Citizenship, which came with a $25,000 cash award, according to its tax filing that year. The Heritage Foundation is also one of 10 sponsors of the Moms for Liberty summit this year, as The Washington Post reported. And Moms for Liberty is listed as a “coalition partner” for Project 2025, an action plan for Trump’s second term that was drafted by the Heritage Foundation.