Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Very weak case’: Ex-ICE lawyer reacts to arguments over Trump deportation flights March 24, 2025 / 05:43

Trump admin seeks more power to review immigrants’ social media accounts

The administration wants more power to investigate the social media accounts of immigrants in the U.S. who are hoping to stay for an extended period.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post