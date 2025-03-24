Trump admin seeks more power to review immigrants’ social media accounts

Donald Trump’s administration wants to review the social media accounts of immigrants seeking long-term residency in the United States, potentially allowing the White House to bar critics from making the country their home.

The administration recently announced that it’s seeking public comment on its plan to obtain social media handles from immigrants seeking approval for extended stays, writing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had “identified the need to collect social media identifiers (‘handles’) and associated social media platform names from applicants to enable and help inform identity verification, national security and public safety screening, and vetting, and related inspections.”

Residents of other countries already have to provide social media handles when applying for travel visas in the U.S. This new proposal would expand that policy to people who apply for naturalization, permanent residency or asylum, and it comes as the administration seems intent on using the immigration system as an illiberal weapon to crack down on speech it doesn’t like.

Residents of other countries already have to provide social media handles when applying for travel visas in the U.S.