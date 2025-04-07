Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Everyone is angry, frustrated’: AFL-CIO Pres. praises ‘community’ and energy of ‘Hands Off’ protests April 6, 2025 / 03:14

14 of the most eye-catching ‘Hands Off’ protest signs from anti-Trump demonstrations

Thousands of protesters rallied against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during more than 1,200 events across all 50 states.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post