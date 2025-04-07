14 of the most eye-catching ‘Hands Off’ protest signs from anti-Trump demonstrations

Thousands of demonstrators took part in a series of nationwide “Hands Off” protests against the Trump administration Saturday, with many articulating their ire toward the 47th president’s policies using pithy slogans on handmade signs.
Some signs expressed outrage over top Trump adviser Elon Musk’s efforts to gut federal agencies and slash the federal workforce. Others condemned President Donald Trump’s trade war and expressed fear over the administration’s possible targeting of Social Security and Medicaid.