14 of the most eye-catching ‘Hands Off’ protest signs from anti-Trump demonstrations

Thousands of demonstrators took part in a series of nationwide “Hands Off” protests against the Trump administration Saturday, with many articulating their ire toward the 47th president’s policies using pithy slogans on handmade signs.

Some signs expressed outrage over top Trump adviser Elon Musk’s efforts to gut federal agencies and slash the federal workforce. Others condemned President Donald Trump’s trade war and expressed fear over the administration’s possible targeting of Social Security and Medicaid. Recommended Elon Musk threatens war against the entire GOP Zeeshan Aleem MS NOW Opinion Opinion DOGE was a dishonest sham — that still hurt our country Zeeshan Aleem Below are some of the most eye-catching signs from the more than 1,200 “Hands Off” events across all 50 states. Protesters gather in Novi, Michigan, as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday. A protester holds a sign during a rally in Huntington Beach, California. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images People join in a protest in Riverside, California, against the Trump administration. David McNew / Getty Images Thousands gather in Chicago, joining rallies across the U.S. on Saturday. Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images Anti-Trump protesters in Riverside, California, hold signs Saturday. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag A person holds a sign as protesters prepare to march in Los Angeles. Mario Tama / Getty Images Demonstrators in Seattle took part in the nationwide “Hands Off” protest. Mat Hayward / Getty Images for for Community C Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Chicago. Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images for Community Chang The protesters packed Daley Plaza in Chicago. Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images for Community Chang Demonstrators attend a “Hands Off” protest in Atlanta’s Liberty Plaza. Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Community Chang Demonstrators hold signs in Atlanta. Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Community Chang Protesters gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the “Hands Off” protest against the Trump administration Saturday. DOMINIC GWINN / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty People take part in an anti-Trump “Hands Off” protest and march in New York City on Saturday. Protesters gather in Novi, Michigan, as part of the protest.







Hayley Miller Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.