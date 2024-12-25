Trump and his allies say the GOP is the party of free speech. Their actions say otherwise.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 14 episode of “Ayman.”

If you listened to President-elect Donald Trump and his Republican allies during the campaign, it was clear they were running as the pro-free speech party.

Just one month after his election victory, the so-called free speech candidate is threatening to go after a cornerstone of the First Amendment, the free press.

“I will bring back free speech in America because it’s been taken away,” Trump said at a rally in September. “They’ve taken away your free speech, and the fake news is a threat to this country.”

“Donald Trump is the candidate of the First Amendment,” JD Vance told the crowd at another rally in October. “He’s the candidate of free speech.”

But just one month after his election victory, the so-called free speech candidate is threatening to go after a cornerstone of the First Amendment, the free press: “They [the media] like us much better now, I think,” Trump said recently at the New York Stock Exchange after Time magazine named him person of the year. “If they don’t, then we’ll just have to take them on again, and we don’t want to do that,” Trump added.

If that wasn’t enough, likely members of Trump’s incoming administration have also attacked free speech. Starting with Kash Patel, whom Trump would like to lead the FBI. “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” Patel said on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out.”

Then there’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Upon endorsing Trump, Kennedy argued it was the Democrats, not the Republicans, who were the ones silencing people they disagreed with. However, Kennedy is now indicating that, if confirmed, he’ll likely fire around 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health who don’t agree with his vision.

Don’t forget Trump’s first buddy, billionaire Elon Musk. The owner of X, who will be in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, fancies himself a free speech absolutist. Musk said earlier this year on his social media platform that “without free speech, all is lost.”

As one conservative lawyer familiar with Trump’s plans for the media warned in that report, ‘It’ll be brutal.’