Trump touts IVF expansion, calls himself ‘fertilization president’ at women’s event March 26, 2025 / 01:39

Trump gives himself a new, disturbing nickname: ‘the fertilization president’

“I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s OK,” Trump said at a Women’s History Month event at the White House.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

