Trump gives himself a new, disturbing nickname: ‘the fertilization president’

President Donald Trump coined a bizarre new nickname for himself during a speech at a White House event on Wednesday to commemorate Women’s History Month: “the fertilization president.”

While touting efforts to expand in vitro fertilization, Trump said there will be “tremendous goodies in the bag for women” including what he called “the fertilization and all the other things we’re talking about.”

“Fertilization,” he said as the crowd laughed, “I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s OK.”