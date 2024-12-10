Opinion

Cheney, Kinzinger speak out after President Elect-Trump’s jail threat for Jan 6. Committee members December 9, 2024 / 10:40

Adam Kinzinger had the perfect response to Trump’s strategy of attacks and lies

Three things are central to Trump’s communication philosophy: First, always attack. Second, lie whenever you need to. And third, never admit you’re wrong. 

By  Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

