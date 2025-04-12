Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Maddow: Trump’s belligerent behavior at campaign’s end suggests mental deterioration November 5, 2024 / 06:28

Trump says he took a cognitive test during his physical and ‘got every answer right’

“Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said after his annual physical, adding that he has “a good heart” and “a very good soul.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post