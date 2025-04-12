Trump says he took a cognitive test during his physical and ‘got every answer right’

President Donald Trump, who has long dismissed concerns about his age and mental ability with bombastic declarations of his brilliance, said he “got every answer right” on a cognitive test that he took as part of his annual physical exam on Friday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump, 78, suggested that he chose to take a cognitive assessment because he “wanted to be a little different” than his predecessor and election rival, former President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right,” he said.

When asked for details about the cognitive test, Trump replied, “I think it’s a pretty well-known test. Whatever it is, I got every one — I got it all right.”