Trump rolls back regulations aimed at curbing arsenic and mercury pollution

Those who believe Donald Trump truly has a vested interest in making America healthy will have a hard time squaring that claim with his recent efforts to derail policies meant to protect Americans from poisonous pollution and harmful waste.

But that’s the reality: Trump — who incorporated Robert F. Kennedy’s anti-scientific, ostensibly health-centered political movement toward the end of his 2024 campaign — has championed policies in his second term that seem likely to result in more Americans being exposed to toxins.

For example, his administration recently exempted nearly 70 coal-fired plants from Clean Air Act rules limiting air pollution involving waste such as mercury and arsenic. As The Associated Press noted, “Mercury exposure can cause brain damage, especially in children, and birth defects can occur after exposure in a mother’s womb.”