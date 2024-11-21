Opinion

Trump wants to politicize national intelligence. We’ve seen the dangers of that before.

Recent history shows us that when an administration is at war with its own civil servants, national security catastrophes can occur.

Nov. 21, 2024, 4:26 PM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

