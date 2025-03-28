Ahead of Tesla protests, Musk threatens his company’s critics

It was like something you’d expect from a villain in a comic book: The world’s richest man leering through the television screen, wagging his finger while threatening to weaponize the government — up to and including the presidency — to quash criticism of him and his company.

And yet there was Elon Musk, during his recent sit-down interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, vowing to sic the president and others in the federal government on critics. Ahead of a weekend when protests against him and his tech company, Tesla, are scheduled in more than 200 locations, Musk accused his critics of posing a greater threat than violent vandals.

Musk told Baier:

They’re being fed propaganda by the far-left, and they believe it. It’s really unfortunate. The real problem is not, like, you know, the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership. It’s the people pushing the propaganda that caused that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here, and we’re going to go after them. And the president has made it clear we’re going to go after them. The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we’re going after them.

While there have been reported incidents of vandalism targeting Teslas and Tesla dealerships in recent weeks, there’s no evidence those are part of some coordinated effort by liberals (or anyone else), contrary to claims from Musk and Donald Trump. In Musk’s estimation, the vandalism seems almost beside the point; he is suggesting rather that it’s people who say negative things about Tesla who are the true ne’er-do-wells.

