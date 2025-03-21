Opinion

‘Horrible, no good, very bad day for Elon Musk’: Tesla stocks tumble, X crashes, Dems mobilize March 10, 2025 / 08:44

Tesla owners are ditching their cars as company’s woes pile up

Tesla owners and facilities have borne the brunt of the rising unpopularity of the company’s billionaire CEO.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

