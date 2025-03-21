Tesla owners are ditching their cars as company’s woes pile up

As Tesla stock continues to fall and the company’s dealerships become the site of protests, Tesla owners are trading in their electric vehicles at a record rate, according to new data from Edmunds, a national car shopping website.

In the first two weeks of March, “Tesla cars from model year 2017 or newer accounted for 1.4% of all the vehicles traded in,” Reuters reported, citing data from Edmunds. That represents a 0.2% increase from Tesla trade-ins from the prior month, according to the data. Reuters adds that “March’s trade-ins so far would be the highest monthly share Edmunds has on record of Tesla trade-ins toward new or used purchases at dealerships, if the trend continues.”

Those numbers don’t bode well for a company that has suffered embarrassing setbacks in recent months. Safety regulators issued a sweeping recall of more than 46,000 Cybertrucks on Thursday — the eighth such recall since the vehicles began selling more than a year ago — because Tesla used faulty glue that can allow an exterior panel to come off. The company’s stock has also been sliding fairly steadily since the end of December, raising concerns among shareholders and employees.

Play

Musk has tried to calm those nerves internally, telling employees in an all-hands meeting Thursday to hang onto their stock despite its sinking value.