Tennessee’s lawsuit against the Education Department imperils Latino students

The state of Tennessee is effectively targeting Latino students, and higher education institutions that serve them, with a federal lawsuit that threatens to undermine funding for the schools.

Last week, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that his state had teamed up with a right-wing organization called Students for Fair Admissions — which won a Supreme Court case against affirmative action admission policies in 2023 — in a lawsuit aiming to end the Hispanic-Serving Institution federal designation. HSIs are colleges and universities where at least 25% of the undergraduate students are Hispanic.

Much like historically Black colleges and universities, these schools have, at times, received specially authorized funding because a large number of their students come from racial or ethnic groups that have historically faced discrimination — and, in many cases, still do. But Tennessee’s lawsuit argues that the HSI classification is discriminatory in and of itself, and asks a U.S. district court to declare it unconstitutional.

“The State of Tennessee operates many colleges and universities,” the lawsuit says. “Every one of them serves Hispanic students. Every one of them serves low-income students. But not one of them qualifies to receive grants under the HSI program. Why? Because they don’t have the right mix of ethnicities on campus.”