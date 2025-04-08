Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

David Brooks: Tariffs could be the hill Trump is willing to die on April 7, 2025 / 11:12

A (nearly) complete list of Trump’s actions in his 11th week in office

The president's massive tariffs sparked a slide in the stock markets, while courts ruled for and against his deportations.

By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post