A (nearly) complete list of Trump’s actions in his 11th week in office

President Donald Trump made one of the most consequential decisions of his second term last week, declaring tariffs on major trade partners.

The announcement roiled the stock market, which saw massive drops that rivaled the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

But it wasn’t the only thing he did.

Here’s a mostly complete look at what else Trump or his administration has done over the last seven days:

• Announced sweeping tariffs on every major U.S. trade partner, ranging from 10% to 54%.

• Saw the S&P 500 lose $5 trillion in value over two of the worst days for the stock market in modern history.

• Admitted that the formula for “reciprocal” tariffs involved looking at the trade deficit with a country and dividing it by the amount of goods we import from that nation.

• Included the Heard and McDonald islands, which are uninhabited, on the list of tariffs.

• Faced massive protests in all 50 states, with organizers planning more than 1,200 “Hands Off” rallies.

• Was ordered by a federal judge to return a Maryland man who was deported to a Salvadoran prison in a “grievous error.”

• Was granted a reprieve from that order by the Supreme Court, which also held that potential deportees should get due process.

• Said he’d “love” to transfer American inmates to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

• Fired the director of the National Security Agency and other top national security officials after a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer.

• Was blocked by a federal appeals court from firing two members of key federal boards overseeing labor.