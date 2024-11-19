Opinion

Steve Bannon criminal trial pushed until after Trump is in office November 18, 2024 / 01:23

Steve Bannon’s trial over border wall scheme postponed to February

Bannon had faced federal charges over his involvement in the alleged scheme but was pardoned by Trump, who can’t pardon him in the New York case.

Nov. 19, 2024, 6:40 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

