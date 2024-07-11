Shelley Duvall, who starred in ‘The Shining,’ dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, an award-winning actress who most famously starred in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic “The Shining,” has died, her partner Dan Gilroy said.

She was 75.

“She’s gone after much suffering, which I guess is a good thing,” Gilroy told NBC News, adding: “I can’t tell you how much I miss her.”

Duvall had been in hospice care for the last few months while dealing with complications from diabetes, he said. She died in her sleep early Thursday at their home in Blanco, Texas, he said.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Duvall’s death.

Known for her distinctive doe-eyed mannerisms and the unconventional characters she chose to portray, Duvall has said that she never set out to be an actor. She attributed her film career to director Robert Altman, who cast her in her first role in his dark comedy, “Brewster McCloud,” in 1970. She went on to act in several other Altman films, including the Western “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” and “Nashville,” a musical comedy. She had several prominent leading roles in the 1980s, starring as Olive Oyl in the live-action “Popeye” movie opposite Robin Williams and in “The Shining” with co-star Jack Nicholson.