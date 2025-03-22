Opinion

Trump ends Secret Service protections for Hunter and Ashley Biden March 17, 2025 / 00:38

Trump continues imposing petty punishments on Biden, Harris and other political foes

Many officials whose security clearances Trump said he’s revoking already had their clearances pulled earlier this month.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post