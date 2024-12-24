Giuliani, who has said he’s broke, dresses as Santa to hawk coffee

Rudy Giuliani, who has said that he cannot afford to pay his bills in protracted court proceedings over his assets handover to two former Georgia election workers, has turned to his self-branded coffee line to make some money during the Christmas season.

This week on X, the former New York City mayor has shared multiple Christmas-themed ads touting Rudy Coffee, some of which feature him dressed in a Santa Claus costume and handing it out.

At least one of the videos features a book about the Bidens that he authored this year. “You know, they all asked for pardons for Christmas,” he says in the clip, referring to the president’s family. “Ho, ho ho!”

What a woman Mrs Santa Clause is! All she wants for Christmas is high quality coffee at https://t.co/6lMTrKbwMP pic.twitter.com/af749MGneD — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 23, 2024