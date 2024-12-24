Opinion

‘Bankrupt, disbarred attorney’: Giuliani whines about legal fallout from serving Trump November 28, 2024 / 07:07

Giuliani, who has said he’s broke, dresses as Santa to hawk coffee

The former NYC mayor said in court last month that he couldn’t pay his bills because of legal proceedings over his assets handover to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

