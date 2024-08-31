Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump embraces RFK Jr and all of his baggage—including the whale juice August 28, 2024 / 04:41

RFK Jr. wants you to believe that Trump has ‘changed as a person’

Kennedy is either making a valiant effort to expand Trump’s appeal, or he genuinely believes that Trump has changed despite the Republican's own rhetoric and behavior showing otherwise.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post