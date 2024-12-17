RFK Jr. tries to convince GOP senators he’s not going to mess with the polio vaccine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is voicing his support for the polio vaccine as he tries to tamp down backlash over his longtime adviser’s efforts to roll back access to the lifesaving vaccine and win over GOP senators whose votes he will need to be confirmed as health secretary.

“I’m all for the polio vaccine,” Kennedy told reporters Monday as he walked into the Capitol to meet with Republicans.

Later, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Kennedy had reassured him. “He said, ‘I 100% support polio vaccination,’” Mullin told reporters after the meeting.

The New York Times reported last week that Aaron Siri, a lawyer helping Kennedy vet potential health officials for President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, asked the federal government two years ago to revoke approval of the polio vaccine. Siri has a history of anti-vaccine efforts, the Times reported, including advocacy against the distribution of more than a dozen vaccines.

