Why some Republicans might be secretly cheering after Democrats’ Wisconsin win

This is an adapted excerpt from the April 2 episode of “Morning Joe.”
During his marathon speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker said, over and over again, that this is a moral moment in America: This is not about right or left, Democrat or Republican — this is about right and wrong.
Booker’s remarks tapped into a real frustration present among voters. There is anger. There is depression. There is disappointment. But under it all, there is energy. People in this country don’t like what’s going on. They don’t like the way the United States is treating its allies. They don’t like people being deported without any due process. They don’t like that we’re going to have escalating costs and that our economy could end up in the ditch because of Donald Trump’s tariffs. And there’s a huge critical mass of people out there ready to act on that energy.
We saw it in action Tuesday in Wisconsin, where liberal candidate Susan Crawford won the state’s Supreme Court election and defeated the Trump- and Elon Musk-backed candidate, Brad Schimel. That result was a one-two punch for Republicans. It proved that Trump’s backing simply isn’t enough to get a candidate over the finish line. It also showed that Musk’s presence within the party is a big problem for Republicans. Musk poured millions into the race, which effectively became a referendum on him.