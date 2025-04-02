Opinion

‘Massive loss for Elon Musk’: Joe reacts to Wisconsin race April 2, 2025 / 11:54

Why some Republicans might be secretly cheering after Democrats’ Wisconsin win

After a marathon speech and an election victory, Democrats are excited and energized. But it wouldn’t be a shock if some Republicans also woke up cheering.

By  Claire McCaskill  and  Allison Detzel

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

