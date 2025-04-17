Musk gets a ringing endorsement … from Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk just received a ringing endorsement, but the source — Russian President Vladimir Putin — might raise some eyebrows.

In comments apparently delivered to university students and published Wednesday by Russian state media outlet TASS, Putin praised Musk and compared him to Sergei Korolev, who’s known as the “father” of the former Soviet Union’s space program.

According to the Russian news agency’s translation, Putin said:

You know, there’s a man — he lives in the States — Musk, who, one might say, raves about Mars. It is not often that such people, charged with a certain idea, appear in the human population. If even it seems incredible to me today, after a while such ideas often materialize. Just like in their time the ideas of Korolev, our other pioneers, got to materialize. They seemed incredible — some of the plans they made. But they all materialized. A mission to Mars would be very hard. It now seems very difficult to implement. If you take an interest in this, you probably know.

And so continues, apparently, the oddly cordial relationship between Putin, an enemy of democracy — in his country and ours —and Musk, the uber-rich financier doing his own part to chip away at our democratic processes.