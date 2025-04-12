N.C. Supreme Court issues ruling that could overturn Democratic justice’s narrow win

The North Carolina high court on Friday issued a ruling on the still-unresolved state Supreme Court election that could negate Democratic Justice Allison Riggs’ narrow win.

In a 4-2 decision, the court determined that more than 60,000 challenged ballots in the race must be counted, but allowed to stand a lower court’s decision to disqualify hundreds of contested ballots. The justices also ruled that about 5,000 military and overseas voters must prove their identity within 30 days or risk having their ballots invalidated.

The ruling calls into question enough votes to potentially undo Riggs’ November election win, in which her margin of victory was a mere 734 votes. After the election, her opponent, Republican appeals judge Jefferson Griffin, refused to concede and filed hundreds of legal challenges across the state, contesting tens of thousands of votes.

The race has been bogged down in the courts since. In January, the state Supreme Court blocked election officials from certifying the results.