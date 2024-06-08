Opinion

Noa Agramani among Israeli hostages rescued in Gaza raid June 8, 2024 / 04:57

4 Israeli hostages, including Noa Argamani, rescued from Gaza

The hostages were rescued in Nuseirat in a daytime operation that Gaza officials said killed at least 210 people.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post