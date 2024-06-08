4 Israeli hostages, including Noa Argamani, rescued from Gaza

Four Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 have been rescued, Israeli security forces said, marking the second time in eight months of Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza that hostages have been rescued alive.

The Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Securities Authority and the Israel Police said in a statement that the four rescued are Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; Shlomi Ziv, 40; and Noa Argamani, 25. All four have been transferred to the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center near Tel Aviv, officials said. They are in good medical condition.

From top left, clockwise, Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov. Facebook; Hostages Families Forum Headquarters via AP file

Argamani became the face of the hostage crisis after harrowing video of her kidnapping was published online. Video posted by the Israeli prime minister’s spokesperson on Saturday showed Argamani hugging her father as they reunited.

“This is the happiest days of our lives,” Yan Gorjaltsan, Argamani’s friend, told NBC News as he and a group of friends traveled to Tel Aviv to see her. “You can’t believe how we’re feeling.”