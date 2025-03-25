‘A real fear’: Nikki Glaser says she’s scared to make political jokes in the Trump era

Comedian Nikki Glaser is warning about the chilling effect Donald Trump’s second term has had on the country’s comedy landscape. Glaser said there’s “a real fear” among some comedians that they could be “detained” over political jokes, especially those involving the president.

“Like, you just are scared that you’re gonna get doxxed and death threats, or who knows where this leads, like, detained,” Glaser told Deadline on Sunday.

“I went from being like, ‘I don’t want to talk about politics because I don’t want to alienate anyone,’ to like, ‘I want to talk about it but now I’m scared to,’” Glaser said.

“Honestly, that’s not even like a joke,” she continued. “It’s like a real fear. So it’s unfortunate that that’s true, but I’m not gonna lie and say I don’t think about that sometimes and go, ‘Oh, God. Can I just say, I hope they all know, I can be up on the gallows and say I was just joking. I’m a comedian.’ I hope that that’s a defense.”

The comedian, known for brutally honest celebrity roasts, also told The Hill she no longer "felt safe" including political jokes in her routines. "I missed that moment where I could say stuff, because I had a point of view and I felt safe speaking to that," Glaser said. "And that's just that's a s‑‑‑-y place to be."