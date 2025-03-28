A legal battle over abortion between New York and Texas is escalating

A New York county clerk declined to enforce Texas’ civil judgment against a doctor who prescribed abortion pills to a patient via telehealth, escalating an interstate legal battle that is expected to end up before the Supreme Court.

Citing New York’s shield laws, acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck informed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday that he will not file a more than $100,000 judgment against Dr. Margaret Daly Carpenter, a physician who practices in upstate New York. Any similar filings that come his way will also be rejected, Bruck added.

“Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation,” Bruck said in a statement.

Carpenter was sued by Paxton’s office in December for prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine to a patient who lives near Dallas. Paxton accused Carpenter of violating Texas law by practicing medicine in the state without a local license. Last month, a Texas judge ordered Carpenter to stop prescribing abortion pills to patients in the state and issued her a more than $100,000 fine.